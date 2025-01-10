WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10, Zacks reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.45 EPS.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $240.75. 222,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,406. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $205,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,563.02. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

