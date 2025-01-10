Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 22,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,190,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $679,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,457. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

