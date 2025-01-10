Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $101,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.35. 1,049,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

