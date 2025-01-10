Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,601,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $157,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

