Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $115,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH remained flat at $50.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 821,987 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

