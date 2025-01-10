Wells Fargo & Company Increases United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $25.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $200,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,617.80. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 85.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

