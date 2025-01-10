West Oak Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

BA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,503,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,570. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $228.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average is $165.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

