West Oak Capital LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $284,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 548,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after buying an additional 487,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,804. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

