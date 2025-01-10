West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 640.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 35,922.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.13. 1,266,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,132. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $121.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,871. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

