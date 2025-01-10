Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.39. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 143,815 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

