Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.39. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 143,815 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

