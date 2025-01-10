Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.39. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 143,815 shares.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
