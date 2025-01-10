Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 0.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.67. 92,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.