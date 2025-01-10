What is Capital One Financial’s Forecast for PR Q1 Earnings?

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Permian Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.87.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

PR opened at $14.95 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

