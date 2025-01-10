What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for ED FY2026 Earnings?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.1 %

ED stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

