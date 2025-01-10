Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,029,572 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

