Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BK

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $82.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after buying an additional 454,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

