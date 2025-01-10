Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,592,594 shares changing hands.

Zambeef Products Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 million, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

(Get Free Report)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.