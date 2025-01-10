Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.12). 2,268,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,525,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.03 ($0.14).

Zanaga Iron Ore Trading Down 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £50.92 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

