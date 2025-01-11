215 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $955.50 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,082.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,120.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,245.00 to $1,261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. The trade was a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. This trade represents a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

