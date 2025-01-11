301 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.0 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.48 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.71.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

