abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.40 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.71). 860,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,170,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.70).
abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £235.76 million, a P/E ratio of -336.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.91.
abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is currently -2,941.18%.
abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile
Capturing long-term income potential from logistics real estate in Europe
