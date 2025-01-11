abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.13) and last traded at GBX 814 ($9.94), with a volume of 95408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($9.96).
abrdn New India Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 797.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £413.96 million, a P/E ratio of 480.47 and a beta of 0.46.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile
Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story
