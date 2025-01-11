Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AE

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AE opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.