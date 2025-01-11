Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

