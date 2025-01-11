Alexander J. Jessett Sells 13,067 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.75.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.
