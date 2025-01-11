Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.64 and traded as low as C$14.62. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.62, with a volume of 7,400 shares trading hands.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

