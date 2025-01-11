Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.