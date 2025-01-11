Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.66. 564,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 967,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphatec by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,137 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $10,957,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 621,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 492,324 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 375,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
