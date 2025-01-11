Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $19.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,856. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE opened at $16.47 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 509.09%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

