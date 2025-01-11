Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $220.20 and last traded at $221.72. Approximately 6,393,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,475,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.