Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. BEACON Phase 1b/2a StudyOn January 8, 2025, Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. released a press release detailing encouraging preliminary data

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
