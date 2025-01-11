Analysts Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Target Price at $531.00

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $531.00.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE TDY opened at $456.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total value of $733,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,259. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,525 shares of company stock worth $26,080,464. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

