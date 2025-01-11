Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 3,971,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 2,059,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

