Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

