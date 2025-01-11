Annexon Expands Board with Appointment of New Member William Jones

On January 10, 2025, Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) announced through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission the appointment of William Jones to its Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Mr. Jones will serve as a Class I director for Annexon until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders, or until a successor is elected.

As part of the company’s non-employee director compensation program, Mr. Jones will receive an annual retainer of $40,000 for his service on the Board. In addition, he will be granted a stock option to purchase 88,000 shares of Common Stock under the Company’s 2020 Incentive Award Plan, with vesting over three years, along with additional annual stock options. Mr. Jones will also enter into the Company’s standard indemnification and advancement agreement for directors and executive officers.

Notably, Annexon confirmed there are no undisclosed transactions with Mr. Jones needing disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, and no specific arrangements influenced his appointment to the Board. The company’s press release attached to the filing highlights Mr. Jones’s extensive experience in the biotechnology industry, particularly in commercial leadership positions, which is anticipated to be valuable as Annexon advances its therapeutic platforms.

Exhibit 99.1 of the filing includes Annexon’s official press release dated January 10, 2025, providing further details on Mr. Jones’s appointment and his professional background. Annexon expressed enthusiasm over Mr. Jones’s appointment, emphasizing his proficiency in scaling organizations and executing commercialization strategies within the biotechnology sector.

While this information is furnished under Regulation FD Disclosure, it should be noted that it is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to the liabilities of Section 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. Therefore, this information will not be incorporated by reference into any future SEC filings made by Annexon.

Annexon, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing therapies aimed at neuroinflammatory diseases, stated this appointment comes at a transformative time for the company. Through Mr. Jones’s addition to the board, Annexon anticipates gaining insightful commercial expertise to support its current and future endeavors.

Forward-looking statements included in the press release outline Annexon’s dedication to potentially revolutionary treatments and the significant opportunities they aim to seize in areas of unmet medical need. It is crucial to acknowledge the risks and uncertainties highlighted in this filing, particularly related to regulatory approvals, commercialization, and the company’s overall competitive landscape, as detailed in their SEC filings.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

