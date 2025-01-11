AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.71.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $318.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.76. AppLovin has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $417.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 64.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 2,200.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 500,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

