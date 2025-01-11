Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 865 ($10.56) and last traded at GBX 898 ($10.96), with a volume of 824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($10.93).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Arbuthnot Banking Group
In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 900 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,274,725.27). Insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arbuthnot Banking Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.