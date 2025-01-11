Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 865 ($10.56) and last traded at GBX 898 ($10.96), with a volume of 824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($10.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of £142.47 million, a P/E ratio of 468.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 903.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 935.09.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 900 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,274,725.27). Insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

