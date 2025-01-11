Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,242,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

