Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,242,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arctic Star Exploration
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.