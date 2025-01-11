Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $9,477,600.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $8,407,200.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET opened at $114.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $120.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price objective (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
