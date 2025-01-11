Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) & Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Critical Comparison

Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF – Get Free Report) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artificial Life and Microsoft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microsoft $254.19 billion 12.25 $88.14 billion $12.12 34.57

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Life.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Artificial Life has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artificial Life and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 0.00 Microsoft 0 2 27 0 2.93

Microsoft has a consensus target price of $511.62, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Artificial Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artificial Life and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A Microsoft 35.61% 34.56% 18.19%

Summary

Microsoft beats Artificial Life on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc. operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment offers server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

