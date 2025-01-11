Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” Rating

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $292.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $143,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,154.84. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,668,989.64. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,480 shares of company stock worth $62,377,979 over the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.