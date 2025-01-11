Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.42. 632,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 875,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $226.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 34,356.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

