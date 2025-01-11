Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Trading Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.90 and last traded at $133.90. 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $122.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.45.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under body and battery shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

