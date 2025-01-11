AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $85.59 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.