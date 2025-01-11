Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,822,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,757,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

