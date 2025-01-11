Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

