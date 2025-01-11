Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GETY. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GETY

Getty Images Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE GETY opened at $2.63 on Friday. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $33,054.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,795,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,278,603.63. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at $182,471,144.52. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Getty Images by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.