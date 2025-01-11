BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 16.4% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 47,996,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 42,807,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $816.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,032 shares of company stock worth $2,184,876. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

