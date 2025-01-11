BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 565 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 561 ($6.85). Approximately 248,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 151,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 554 ($6.76).

BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £552.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 550.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 578.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

BlackRock Greater Europe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.70%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.