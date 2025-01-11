Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.41 million. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.430 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

BOOT stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

